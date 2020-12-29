Matthew Stafford Updates His Status For Week 17

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with injuries for what feels like the entire season, but he’s not about to let that stop him.

Ahead of the Lions’ Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Stafford seems determined to play. He declared that if he’s healthy enough to play, he wants to be out there.

“If I’m good, I want to be out there,” Stafford said. “I want to play.”

Stafford left the Lions’ Week 16 game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just one drive with an ankle injury. But he still has not missed a game this season.

There’s a very good chance that Week 17 could be Stafford’s final game with the Lions. The team is set for a complete front office makeover this offseason after firing their head coach and general manager this season.

Stafford has three years left on his current contract but the team can cut him this summer with limited cap implications. He is owed a $10 million roster bonus in mid-March, so any decision the Lions might make will need to be made quickly.

The Lions will certainly be in a position to draft a quarterback given that they’re likely to get a top-10 draft pick.

It would be an unfortunate end to one of the most prolific quarterback periods in Lions history.

Will Week 17 be Matthew Stafford’s final game for the Lions?