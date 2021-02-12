Matthew Stafford, Wife Announce Huge Charity Gift To Detroit

Matthew Stafford and his family are off to the city of Los Angeles, but first, they have a parting gift for the city of Detroit.

Kelly Stafford, Matt’s wife, announced on Instagram Thursday evening they’re gifting $1 million to fund an education center in Detroit.

“We have teamed up with Mitch Albom to create an education center that will be attached to the SAY PLAY Center where Stafford Field is also located,” Kelly explained via her personal Instagram. “The new building will enable the Center to increase its student population who benefit from the center’s academic, athletic and arts programs, and service adults with job training programs, GED classes, and community events. This is the legacy we want to leave behind.”

Matthew and Kelly have gone to a great extent to benefit the city of Detroit. The family is making one last charitable contribution aimed at helping providing children the education they both need and deserve.

Take a look at Kelly’s full post below.

Detroit, both the organization and city, is going to miss the Stafford family. Matthew and his wife, Kelly, leave behind a tremendous legacy of charitable contributions. The family is now heading to Los Angeles, where they’ll likely continue to make a positive impact within the community.

The Los Angeles Rams sold the house to acquire Stafford from the Rams in a blockbuster trade earlier this year. Sean McVay and the Rams are going Super Bowl or bust. We’ll see if it works out in their favor later this year.

The Lions, meanwhile, now has to try and move on from the Stafford era. The city itself will miss the family’s generosity.