Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reacts To Today’s News

Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List, but the Detroit Lions quarterback could still play on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl quarterback has not tested positive for the virus but he is considered to be a high-risk contact of someone who did. So, Stafford has to be away from the team for a couple of days, but he could return for Sunday’s game.

ESPN.com had some details:

Stafford is considered a “high-risk, close contact” of a non-team member who tested positive for COVID-19, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stafford’s last contact with the individual was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday and play against the Minnesota Vikings, pending five straight days of negative tests for him. Stafford joins linebacker Jarrad Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davis was placed on the list Tuesday. The two cases, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, are not related.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reacted to the news on her Instagram Story.

“We are fine. We are all negative, my husband is negative. There was just a certain exposure. So we have been testing since our exposure and we are all negative,” she said.

The Lions and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on CBS.