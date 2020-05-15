Matthew Stafford, Wife Reportedly Selling Their Home

Matthew Stafford’s real estate agent could become very wealthy, very quickly if selling his home goes through.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Stafford is putting his home in Michigan’s Bloomfield Township up for sale. Per the report, the house is on the market for a whopping $6.5 million.

Among the many features that the luxurious property has include a full acre of lakefront property. There’s an indoor basketball court made with flooring used by the Detroit Pistons at the Silverdome. There’s also a sauna, a wine cellar and what is proclaimed “the largest infinity pool in the state.”

But as luxurious as the house is, it’s one of several owned by the Lions quarterback. Stafford owns houses in California and Georgia as well.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's $6.5 million Bloomfield Twp. home up for sale https://t.co/3OwHCh0SxY — Freep Sports (@freepsports) May 15, 2020

There’s a lot of speculation regarding Stafford’s future with the Detroit Lions. Back injuries have hindered him in the last two seasons, and the Lions have gone 9-22-1 in that span.

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have a direct mandate from ownership to make the playoffs in 2020 or they’ll be fired. Should that happen, it’s certainly possible that the Lions will part ways with their all-time leading passer.

The Lions drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Since then he’s gone 69-79-1 as a starter with three playoff appearances.

Is Matthew Stafford selling his home a sign that his days in Detroit are numbered?