Michael Irvin Says He Has 1 Big Question With Matt Stafford

Questions are swirling about Matt Stafford’s future with the Detroit Lions following the organization’s decision to fire head coach Matt Patricia.

Stafford remains a very good quarterback, but he’s past 30 and a new head coach might prefer to start fresh with a young player.

“I’ll figure that out and talk about that later on,” Stafford said of his future this week.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin revealed this week that he’s always been a big fan of Stafford. He said he’s always wondered how Stafford would do if he was given an elite head coach, like Andy Reid in Kansas City or Sean Payton in New Orleans.

“I’ve always wondered, always wondered — I don’t care what anybody says — I always wonder what Matt would be with a real head coach, offensive-minded head coach,” Irvin told 97.1 The Ticket. “What would he be with Andy Reid? If you can’t get Andy Reid, then I want the closest thing to Andy Reid. You see what I’m saying?

“I want the closest thing to Andy Reid to get my quarterback, who understands defense, who has a great arm, who has great talent, to play with this kind of talent on offense.”

It would be fun to see the highly-talented Stafford playing elsewhere in 2021.

One AFC team has already been mentioned as a possibility.