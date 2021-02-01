Ndamukong Suh Shares What He Told Jared Goff About Detroit

A defensive tackle and quarterback don’t have much in common, but Jared Goff and Ndamukong Suh share an interesting connection.

Suh began his career in Detroit before joining Goff and the Rams for the 2018 season, the same season Los Angeles played Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Fast forward to 2021, Suh will play in another Super Bowl this Sunday when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff, meanwhile, is on his way to Detroit after being traded by the Rams last week.

Suh knows what it’s like to play and live in Detroit after he spent his first five years on his NFL career there. The Bucs defensive tackle called Goff this week to tell him all about what to expect from Detroit in coming years.

“I actually spoke to Jared Goff the other day when [the trade] actually happened, just to let him know that he’s going to a great city in Detroit and I’m excited for him, and let me know if he needs anything,” Suh said Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “I know a lot of people up there, a lot of great people in the community that will be happy to help him get his feet settled and what not.”

This is a pretty awesome gesture from the veteran defensive tackle. After all, Jared Goff needs all the help he can get.

The Cal alum will try and help guide the new Lions’ regime – led by head coach Dan Campbell – to success. The Rams, meanwhile, will now turn to Matthew Stafford as the organizations attempts a Super Bowl-or-bust venture.

Ndamukong Suh will apparently do all he can to help Goff get settled in the city of Detroit in coming weeks.