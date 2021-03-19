New Team Reportedly Making “Aggressive” Pitch To WR Kenny Golladay

Free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay is a popular man these days with a bunch of teams courting his services. But one team is trying to make a particularly “aggressive” push to bring him into the fold.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are making that aggressive push for Golladay. Per the report, the Bears are offering him a one-year deal worth $11-12 million.

It’s been a busy week for Golladay, who has already met with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. But no deal has been put to paper just yet.

The former Pro Bowler reportedly met with Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace yesterday. He would presumably pair up with fellow Pro Bowler Allen Robinson to give the Bears a dynamic receiving corps.

As the #Bears make an aggressive bid to add WR Kenny Golladay, it’s time to consider the options to replace CB Kyle Fuller. Where the team is believed to be at with Golladay and what the cornerback market looks like.https://t.co/mGA6KdGJNF — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 19, 2021

Kenny Golladay is coming off a down year with the Detroit Lions, but has been one of their few stars on offense over the past couple of years.

In 2019, Golladay had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

But injuries limited Golladay to just five games in 2020. And after enduring a 5-11 season, the Lions weren’t inclined to give him a big deal in free agency.

Joining the NFC North rival Bears would be an interesting opportunity for Golladay to get some bi-annual revenge on his former team. We’ll find out in the days or weeks to come if that (and the money) are sufficient motivation to get a deal done.