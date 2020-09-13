NFL Agent Has NSFW Reaction To His Client’s Ejection

The most-bizarre incident of the 1 p.m. E.T. Week 1 NFL games happened in the first half of the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears contest.

Jamie Collins, playing in his first Lions game, was ejected from the contest. The veteran NFL linebacker made contact with an official.

The former Browns and Patriots linebacker, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency, was upset with a penalty call. So, he demonstrated the hit to the official, but made contact with the ref in the process.

That’s a no-no. So, Collins was ejected from the game.

First ejection of the season 👀 Jamie Collins gets ejected for hitting a ref with his helmet (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/klM6Cenxgp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Collins’ agency, DEC Management, was not happy with the call.

Warning: Graphic language.

“Are you f–king kidding me. You can’t eject a player for this. Totally f–king overzealous interpretation of the rules. He is clearly demonstrating that a player was illegally lowering his helmet to deliver a blow. Completely ridiculous ejection,” the agency tweeted.

Are you fucking kidding me. You can’t eject a player for this. Totally fucking overzealous interpretation of the rules. He is clearly demonstrating that a player was illegally lowering his helmet to deliver a blow. Completely ridiculous ejection. https://t.co/eSwxeno6aX — DEC Management (@davidcanter) September 13, 2020

It’s obviously a tough ejection for Collins, and the contact with the referee was clearly harmless, but in basically every sport, you get tossed for making contact with an official. It’s about as big of a no-no as there is during games.

The Lions are leading the Bears, 23-6, at the end of the third quarter.

Collins will have to wait until Week 2 to make a big impact.