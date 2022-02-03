NFL Coach’s Agent Accuses Another Team Of Sham Interview

After four seasons as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17, Teryl Austin interviewed for the franchise’s head coach position.

The Lions eventually hired then-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. This week, Austin’s agent accused the team of holding a sham interview with his client in order to comply with the Rooney Rule.

At the time, an NFL team only had to interview at least one minority candidate to fulfill the Rooney Rule requirement, as opposed to two (with one in person) under the current revision of the statute.

The Lions interviewed two minority candidates that cycle, but the team’s GM at the time Bob Quinn went with his former New England colleague.

“(Former Lions general manager) Bob Quinn knew he was hiring Matt Patricia and used Teryl to comply with the Rooney Rule,” Austin’s agent Eric Metz told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Didn’t work out well for the Lions. Never should’ve fired Jim Caldwell.”

Detroit fired Caldwell after he went 36-28 with two playoff appearances in four seasons. Since then, the team is 17-46-2, and Patricia was let go after less than three full seasons.

The accusation from Austin’s agent comes two days after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racist hiring practices. Interestingly, Flores names Austin in his suit as an example of a coach who has been wronged.

The suit also addresses two coaches with extensive histories as assistants & coordinators who the NFL has repeatedly passed over for HC opportunities: 5. Kris Richard

6. Teryl Austin Their histories & experience are outlined in these excerpts from the legal complaint: pic.twitter.com/7aud6nbcyV — Patrick Chamberlain (@PT_Chamberlain) February 3, 2022

The 54-year-old Austin has been the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and secondary coach since 2019 and is expected to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.

He has interviewed for 11 NFL head coaching positions, but has never been hired.