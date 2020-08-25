The Detroit Lions have reportedly canceled their training camp practice today due to the Jacob Blake shooting that took place over the weekend.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wis., was shot multiple times in his back by police officers as he tried to enter his vehicle on Sunday. Blake’s family claims he was trying to break up a fight before the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Blake is in stable condition at a hospital, but is paralyzed from the waist down. It is not clear yet if the paralysis is permanent.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions players came up with the idea to cancel practice today after “deep discussions” this morning.

The team is expected to address the media this afternoon.

The #Lions have canceled practice today in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., I'm told. It was the players' idea following deep conversations this morning. The entire team plans to address the media shortly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020

Over the last couple of days, multiple NFL and NBA players have used social media to comment on the Jacob Blake shooting.

We’ll see what Lions players in particular have to say following today’s decision. As of now, the team sent a group message moments ago.

“We Won’t Be Silent!!” message from Lions players pic.twitter.com/8jgCQBwgQh — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2020

Stay tuned.