NFL GM Will Have IT Guy Stationed Outside House For The Draft

The NFL Draft will be virtual this year due to worldwide health concerns. As a result, the majority of the teams in the league will be entering unchartered territory.

Since the draft will be conducted virtually, the emphasis will be put on technology. General managers will have to be ready to pull off possible trades or any type of move from their own homes.

In an effort to be prepared for a doomsday scenario, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn will have his Director of IT, Steven Lancaster, stationed outside by his driveway for all three days of the NFL Draft.

Lancaster will be there just in case Quinn experiences any technical issues. Once each day completes, he’ll head back home and then return for the following day.

Lions GM Bob Quinn said Detroit’s Director of IT, Steve Lancaster, will be stationed in a Winnebago in his driveway for all hours of the three-day NFL Draft, in case there are any technical issues. Lancaster will go home each night, then return to the RV for draft’s resumption. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

This strategy by the Lions will allow the team to stay prepared in case things go wrong while also following the current social distancing rules taking place around the country.

Detroit has the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. Hopefully there aren’t any technical issues that take place during the first round, as the phones will likely be ringing off the hook for Quinn.

We’ll see if other general managers follow Quinn’s lead and have their director of IT outside in case of emergency.