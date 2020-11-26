NFL Head Coach May Be Coaching For His Job On Thanksgiving

In just under an hour, the Detroit Lions will take on the Houston Texans in a battle of sub-.500 teams.

Unfortunately for Lions head coach Matt Patricia, he could be in his final year with the organization. Before the 2020 season kicked off, the Lions reportedly brought Patricia back as the team’s head coach with one mandate: make a playoff run.

At 4-6 on the season, the Lions aren’t completely out of the playoff race, but it’s not looking good. NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested Patricia could be coaching for his job this afternoon.

“Today looms large. A loss to today against a Texans team that is not very good takes them to 4-7. That doesn’t mean they cannot make the playoffs – it’s not impossible,” Rapoport said.

From @NFLGameDay: #Lions coach Matt Patricia's job status is in focus as the season winds down, and today looms large. pic.twitter.com/4AJvAyMPpF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2020

“But it would be an uphill battle and patience in Detroit is certainly waning…The fire is getting hot and it will only get hotter if they lose today,” he continued.

Even with the expanded playoff field this season, the Lions are on the outside looking in. Detroit sits two games behind the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race.

The Lions face a tough slate over the final few weeks of the season. After Houston, Detroit faces the Bears, Packers, Titans and Buccaneers whom will all be favored against the Lions.

Can Patricia win this afternoon and save his job for at least another week?