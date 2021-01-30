NFL Insider: “Expect” Matthew Stafford Trade Before Super Bowl

It is not a matter of “if”, but “when” Matthew Stafford will be traded by the Detroit Lions. With that being said, the NFL world just received an update on when a deal may happen.

During an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said trade talks involving Stafford are “hot and heavy.” That’s an unusual way of describing trade discussions, but clearly there is significant interest in the Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, a trade involving Stafford should be done before the Super Bowl. Obviously the new regime in Detroit isn’t wasting any time.

Stafford has been linked to a handful of teams over the past two weeks, such as the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit reportedly wants at least a first-round pick in return for Stafford.

The 49ers are currently the odds-on favorites to land Stafford. He’d be an intriguing fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Despite battling multiple injuries this season, Stafford didn’t miss a single game. That kind of toughness doesn’t come around very often. Let’s also not forget that his arm talent is off the charts, even at 32 years old.

Stafford finished the 2020 season with 4,084 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If he lands in the right system, those numbers should only improve next fall.