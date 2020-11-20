NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Last weekend, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put together an incredible performance against the Washington Football Team.

The former No. 1 pick threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns en route to the 30-27 victory. What made the performance even more impressive was the fact that Stafford did so with a significant thumb injury.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, test results showed that Stafford has a partial ligament tear in the thumb on his throwing hand. Stafford didn’t practice on Wednesday for the Lions, leaving his status in question for this weekend’s game against Carolina.

When discussing his recovery timeline with the media, Stafford said “I’m just going to take it day by day, see how it heals.” Well, he appears to be feeling just fine.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Stafford is expected to start on Sunday.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is expected to start Sunday against the Panthers, per source. No major setbacks on his thumb injury so the team expects him to be available as of now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 20, 2020

Having Stafford on the field against the Panthers would be a huge win for the Lions. The team could already be without star rookie running back D’Andre Swift, who is dealing with a concussion.

Losing their star quarterback would make for a difficult road to victory. However, thee Panthers are also dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

He suffered an MCL sprain, which forced Carolina to list him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Detroit and Carolina kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.