NFL Insider Has Troubling Injury Update On Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay catching the football.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions makes a catch in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kenny Golladay has missed the past three games for the Detroit Lions due to a hip injury. Unfortunately for head coach Matt Patricia, his team might have to go a fourth straight game without its top wideout.

On Tuesday, the Lions listed Golladay as a non-participant for their walkthrough. This is a step in the wrong direction for Golladay, who was a limited participant on Monday.

Golladay has 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. He was hoping to have a career year before hitting free agency, but the hip injury has thrown a wrench into his plans.

It wasn’t all bad news for Detroit this afternoon, as D’Andre Swift returned to practice on a limited basis. He missed last weekend’s game due to a concussion.

Detroit is still technically in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but a loss on Thursday against Houston would really derail its chances of making the postseason.

The Lions’ chances of taking down the Texans are definitely lower if Golladay is unable to suit up on Thanksgiving. His absence would put a ton of pressure on Marvin Jones to carry the receiving corps.

We’ll know Golladay’s official status for Week 12 tomorrow afternoon.

Kickoff for the Lions-Texans game is at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.


