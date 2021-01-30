NFL Insider: Matthew Stafford Prefers A Trade To 2 Teams

All signs point to Matthew Stafford being traded in the near future. It’s still unclear where he’ll land this offseason, though.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped a bombshell report this Saturday, announcing that a Stafford trade is expected to happen prior to the Super Bowl. That makes sense considering Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell described the team’s trade talks as “hot and heavy.”

So, where will Stafford continue his career? Although that part is a bit of an unknown at this time, the former No. 1 pick does have two preferred destinations, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

“Matt Stafford’s preference is to go West – like the Rams or 49ers – but he may end up heading East, maybe Washington or Carolina,” Breer said.

This doesn’t really clear anything up when it comes to predicting where Stafford will land, but it’s interesting to see the 49ers and Rams at the top of his wishlist.

"Matt Stafford's preference is to go West – like the Rams or 49ers – but he may end up heading East, maybe Washington or Carolina." – @AlbertBreer — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 30, 2021

San Francisco seems ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo as its starting quarterback, and it’s safe to say Los Angeles feels the same way about Jared Goff. Why else would Goff be mentioned in trade talks?

The 49ers are currently the odds-on favorites to land Stafford, but that could change at any given moment.

Stafford, 32, proved this past season that he can still play at a high level. With two years remaining on his contract, the Pro Bowl quarterback should have a significant market.