NFL Insider Names “The Favorite” To Land Detroit Lions Job

A closeup of a Detroit Lions helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The coaching market is starting to heat up, as the Detroit Lions have apparently found their prime target for their job opening.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are targeting Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. An in-person interview can’t be conducted until New Orleans’ season is over.

The Lions were expected to meet with Todd Bowles today to discuss the job opening, but they ended up calling off the meeting. That’s a strong indication that Campbell earned the gig.

Campbell has been with the Saints since the 2016 season. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2010-2015 in various roles, which includes interim head coach.

It has been a while since we’ve seen Campbell in a head coaching role, but we’d imagine that spending time with Sean Payton on a daily basis has allowed him to develop his skills.

Detroit recently hired Brad Holmes as its new general manager, so ownership isn’t wasting any time filling out the current holes in its structure. Holmes was the former director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams.

The new regime of Campbell and Holmes will have a lot of work to do in their first year on the job. Outside of Matthew Stafford, there isn’t a ton to love about the Lions’ roster.


