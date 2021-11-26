NFL Insider Offers New Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is going to need some recovery time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury.

Swift left Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon that Swift’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he will be considered day-to-day here moving forward.

Swift has a chance to return for the Lions‘ Dec. 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift, who left yesterday’s game early with a shoulder injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. Some positive injury news. Coach Dan Campbell had called it a shoulder sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t appear to be too concerned about D’Andre Swift’s injury.

He spoke to reporters after the game that Swift suffered a shoulder sprain.

“Yeah it’s a wait-and-see. We know it’s a shoulder sprain,” Campbell said after the game, via ESPN.com. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Campbell, meanwhile, had a rough outing versus the Bears on Thursday.

The Lions head coach called consecutive timeouts late in the fourth quarter which helped the Bears set up an easy game-winning field goal.

Campbell explained his mental error after the game.

“It was a check by what they were doing,” Campbell explained after the game, via CBS Sports. “So you don’t get it until it’s in the middle of the play, but it’s something that we had talked about. And so you don’t get it pre-snap, it’s a call and it’s got basically a check on it to what they’re going to do and what they line up in offensively is what happened.

“So we had half in one call and half in another. So the first thing in my head is, ‘Well, we’ve got a blown coverage and they’re about to score a touchdown, so I do it, which you can’t do and now it’s a penalty. But I know that if he threw it out in a flat it was about to be a touchdown.’ Can’t do it.”

The Lions just can’t catch a break.