NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Latest Crushing Loss

The Detroit Lions taking the field.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the Detroit Lions as they run onto the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions won 26-21. (Photo by Darron R. Silva/ Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal.

Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for two, and quarterback Jared Goff rewarded the decision by hitting KhaDarel Hodge to momentarily give the Lions the lead.

Mind you, this loss comes two weeks after Detroit fell to the Baltimore Ravens on a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired. Joseph’s kick was more believable, and didn’t hit the crossbar, but still was a massive gut punch for Lions fans.

At this point, the whole NFL world pretty much just feels bad for the Lions and their fans.

The worst part about the Lions’ recent losses is the team is playing hard and battling every week under Campbell, who is in his first season as head coach. Detroit doesn’t have an overly talented roster, but has managed to be a tough out basically every game.

Eventually, they’ll win a game like the one they lost today. In the meantime, we just hope their fans aren’t too crushed.

