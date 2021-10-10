The Detroit Lions fell to 0-5 this afternoon, losing yet another heartbreaker. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph sent Detroit home losers with a walk-off 54-yard field goal.

Mind you, this is moments after the Lions took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds to play. After D’Andre Swift scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for two, and quarterback Jared Goff rewarded the decision by hitting KhaDarel Hodge to momentarily give the Lions the lead.

Mind you, this loss comes two weeks after Detroit fell to the Baltimore Ravens on a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired. Joseph’s kick was more believable, and didn’t hit the crossbar, but still was a massive gut punch for Lions fans.

At this point, the whole NFL world pretty much just feels bad for the Lions and their fans.

Lions fans just walk away. Walk away rn — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 10, 2021

Lions fans right now: pic.twitter.com/u5RB81hirg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 10, 2021

But I suppose being a Lions fan is worse. https://t.co/W4f4fQiONC — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 10, 2021

I’m sorry #Lions fans. I feel for you guys. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Not saying the Lions are cursed…but it feels like they are. pic.twitter.com/FjFPB3qXfl — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 10, 2021

Just so everyone knows, the Lions rushed 3 guys AGAIN and lost because of it. Incredible man, just incredible pic.twitter.com/HrCE1IGryI — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 10, 2021

Twice this season The @Lions have lost on a last second 50+ yard field goals..they’ve only played 5 games. pic.twitter.com/K9BpBbPHYb — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 10, 2021

Dan Campbell has experienced some of the most painful Lions losses, 5 weeks into the job. — Bradley Merlo (@BradleyMerlo) October 10, 2021

The worst part about the Lions’ recent losses is the team is playing hard and battling every week under Campbell, who is in his first season as head coach. Detroit doesn’t have an overly talented roster, but has managed to be a tough out basically every game.

Eventually, they’ll win a game like the one they lost today. In the meantime, we just hope their fans aren’t too crushed.