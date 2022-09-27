NFL World Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions nearly suffered a devastating blow to their offense on Sunday, as second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is encouraging.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the test results for St. Brown didn't indicate that he suffered a long-term injury.

Pelissero added that Detroit will be cautious with St. Brown. There's no guarantee he'll miss time though.

Lions fans and fantasy football owners are relieved that St. Brown dodged a serious injury in Week 3.

"Better news than the others this week…offense needs him big time," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "This is some good news. Finally!"

St. Brown was tearing up opposing defenses prior to suffering this injury. He already has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In the event St. Brown has to miss a game or two, the Lions will need DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds to step up at wide receiver.

For now though, it's too early to panic about St. Brown's status for Week 4.