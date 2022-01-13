NFL World Reacts To Significant Calvin Johnson News

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson has stated several times in the past that his relationship with the Detroit Lions was not on good terms.

The reason Johnson had beef with the Lions is because they owed him $1.6 million. It also didn’t help that they didn’t treat him the way other teams treated their retired players.

“I’m not gonna close a chapter, but I’m not gonna bend over backwards to try and do anything, because I didn’t do anything. I did my job,” Johnson said, via CBS Sports. “I’m not saying they gotta repay me the $1.6 (million) all up front, but they need to figure out a way to do it and not have me work for it. Because I already did the work for it.”

Well, it appears things have changed. On Wednesday, Johnson posted an image of him at Detroit’s facility with this caption: “Back in the Lions Den.”

Of course, the NFL world is glad that Johnson is finally back on the same page with the team he once played for.

“Wow,” Charles Robinson of Yahoo said. “This and Barry Sanders constantly referring to the Lions as ‘we’ (and yes, I know he’s been doing it for a while) is great for the franchise. Fix the mistakes of the past. All of them.”

Wow. This and Barry Sanders constantly referring to the Lions as “we” (and yes, I know he’s been doing it for a while) is great for the franchise. Fix the mistakes of the past. All of them. https://t.co/enUwMAtRsA — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 13, 2022

“This is what properly leadership & an improving culture can do for a franchise,” Aaron Leming of CBS Sports said. “Great job by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell here.”

This is what properly leadership & an improving culture can do for a franchise. Great job by Brad Holmes & Dan Campbell here. https://t.co/K50lIg3pKn — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 13, 2022

Pat McAfee also had a positive reaction to Johnson’s post, tweeting “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO.”

During his Lions career, Johnson had 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we see Johnson at the Lions’ facility again later this year.