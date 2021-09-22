The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions taking the field.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the Detroit Lions as they run onto the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions won 26-21. (Photo by Darron R. Silva/ Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. 

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free up playing time for their younger linebackers.

If the Lions unload Collins before the trade deadline, the linebacker corps would rely on Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Anthony Pittman. The oldest player out of that group is Anzalone, and he’s only 27 years old.

The main concern regarding any trade involving Collins is his salary. In 2020, he signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Detroit.

Fortunately for the Lions, they could potentially alter Collins’ contract in order to make him a more appealing option for suitors.

“A team trading for Jamie Collins right now would owe him $3.378M for the rest of 2021,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “One way for Detroit to draw more trade interest would be to pay Collins a signing bonus and drop his base salary, a la Bradley Roby in Houston. Could help fetch a better draft pick too.”

As for a potential landing spot, it sounds like fans could see Collins going back to New England.

“Send Jamie Collins back to the Pats and give us N’Keal Harry,” a Lions fan tweeted. 

Teams in need of help at linebacker will most likely call to see what the Lions’ asking price is for Collins.

During the 2020 season, Collins had 101 total tackles, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and a sack. There’s no question he can still be an impactful player on a contending team.

