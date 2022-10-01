NFL World Reacts To Touchdown Celebration Punishment News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikingsat U.S. Bank Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Last week, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams was flagged for his touchdown celebration. It turned out to be a costly move on his part.

On Saturday, it was announced that Williams received a $13,261 fine from the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had a hilarious breakdown of Williams' punishment.

"The NFL fined #Lions RB Jamaal Williams $13,261 for excessive sexiness -- I mean, unsportsmanlike conduct -- on his touchdown dance last week," Pelissero tweeted. "That's $3,315.25 per pump."

Fans thought Williams' celebration was inspired by Key and Peele. However, he claims that's not the case.

Regardless, football fans are furious that Williams was fined for his touchdown celebration.

"Players can't have fun anymore smh," one fan tweeted.

"No Fun League," another fan commented.

"Thankfully, the biggest, most egregious controversy from this past weekend in the NFL has been addressed," one person sarcastically said.

Williams already has four touchdowns this season. Unfortunately, he'll need to be careful about which celebration he chooses next time he reaches the end zone.

The Lions will face the Seahawks this Sunday at Ford Field.