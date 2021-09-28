After spending the past week trying to find a trade partner for linebacker Jamie Collins, the Detroit Lions have decided to officially release him.

Collins, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions during the 2020 offseason, was a health scratch from last weekend’s game because the front office was trying to find a trade partner. Unfortunately, they didn’t receive any offers that intrigued them.

Now that Collins is up for grabs, the NFL world is speculating as to where he’ll go next. Most analysts and fans believe Collins will head back to Foxborough to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

A reunion with the Patriots makes a lot of sense, but they probably won’t be the only team interested in Collins.

Giants reporter Art Stapleton isn’t against the idea of Joe Judge’s squad signing Collins, as he tweeted “Maybe.”

The Giants lost inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a torn ACL this past Sunday, so signing Collins at this stage in the season would be a great pickup.

The Giants aren’t the only NFC East squad being linked to Collins, though. It appears Eagles fans want general manager Howie Roseman to sign the Pro Bowl linebacker.

“Howie I beg you we are dying out here,” an Eagles fan tweeted.

Howie I beg you we are dying out here. https://t.co/JK9LfZjCvV — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 28, 2021

In the first two games of the 2021 season, Collins had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He’s still a serviceable player who can contribute on a playoff-caliber team.

Collins will probably have to miss Week 4 since he was just released, but he could make an impact down the stretch.