NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jared Goff News

Lions quarterback Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury last Sunday that could force him to sit out Week 11.

If Goff does have to miss time, the Lions may hand the keys to their offense over to Tim Boyle. On Wednesday, the journeyman quarterback handled the first-team reps in practice.

Boyle started his NFL career with the Packers. In limited action, he completed 75 percent of his passes for 15 yards. He didn’t see the field much in Green Bay simply because Aaron Rodgers was ahead of him on the depth chart.

When the news broke that Boyle worked with the Lions’ starters this Wednesday, the reactions from NFL fans were quite mixed. Some questioned who Boyle is since he’s not a household name, whereas others have confidence he’ll find a way to lead the Lions to their first win this season.

Here are some of the best reactions from the NFL world:

TIM BOYLE GONNA LEAD THE DETRIOT LIONS TO THERE FIRST WIN! https://t.co/FaVX0u3G5B — Mike(🍺🧀🦡🦅🦌) (@Flenz90) November 17, 2021

can’t even bet the #Browns game anymore; off the board. Tim Boyle 😂 https://t.co/G4GoktLl0S — Angelo (@Italian_Ang23) November 17, 2021

Surely Boyle gets them in the win column, eh? https://t.co/JfaehCB2HR — JoePancakes (@RealJoePancakes) November 17, 2021

Lions first win confirmed https://t.co/41Ad2RZHER — Packers Squirrel (@SportsTalker15) November 17, 2021

Good maybe Boyle can actually get the ball to TJ! https://t.co/Gi6nD65xQM — Roll Tide Roll!🐘 (@YouknowMeMan1) November 17, 2021

If Dan Campbell's first win as a HC comes from a QB named Tim Boyle, I'm gonna laugh so hard dude https://t.co/eBLklIPfLd — Dylan Villa (@TheDillyVanilly) November 17, 2021

Thursday’s injury report could be telling for the Lions. If Goff misses practice yet again, that could open the door for Boyle to start.

Lions coach Dan Campbell has said in the past Goff gives his team the best chance to win, so losing him would certainly hurt. On the other hand, the team is winless through the first 10 weeks. Not having Goff for a week or two wouldn’t really be a catastrophic blow to the franchise.