NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Crushing Injury News

As if the Lions’ season couldn’t get any worse, rookie standout cornerback Jerry Jacobs is officially out for the rest of the season.

He got carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a knee injury and suffered a torn ACL.

Jacobs was playing a lot of the season as the second cornerback due to injuries and was doing well. Before he got hurt, he had 34 total tackles (30 solo) with one forced fumble and seven passes defended.

He released a statement on his Twitter account confirming the injury and that he can’t wait to get back on the field.

“Dear Lions Nation, first and foremost, I want to thank you for welcoming a kid from Atlanta into your hearts and homes,” Jacobs said. “Thank you for always showing me love and support even during the hard times. Your spirit and words of encouragement is what motivated me to go 110% every play. It pains me to announce that I have suffered an ACL injury. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. I can’t wait to get back on the field and play for the best fans in the NFL. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

The NFL world was crushed by this news as he was one of the biggest bright spots this year, even though the team has been struggling.

