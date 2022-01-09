The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper.

Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half.

Here’s one of the trick plays that Campbell dialed up in the first half to tie the game.

The second trick play was almost the same thing, except this one had a pass back to Jared Goff. It ended up resulting in a touchdown as well after he hit Brock Wright from 36 yards out.

The NFL world is loving how the Lions are pulling out all the tricks, even if it’s too late in the season.

The Packers already have the top seed in the NFC locked up, so their backups will be in for the remainder of this game.

That said, at least Campbell wants to show the fans that he wants to go out on a win.

