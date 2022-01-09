NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper.

Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half.

Here’s one of the trick plays that Campbell dialed up in the first half to tie the game.

THE LIONS ARE HERE 🦁

pic.twitter.com/bmSGTpEh6F — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

The second trick play was almost the same thing, except this one had a pass back to Jared Goff. It ended up resulting in a touchdown as well after he hit Brock Wright from 36 yards out.

Some more Week 18 trickeration 😉#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MciiuMEugO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2022

The NFL world is loving how the Lions are pulling out all the tricks, even if it’s too late in the season.

The Lions will always be the best worst team. 😂 — Camz (@camzIive) January 9, 2022

Watched a ton of the Lions this year, I will say this. They’re better than their 2-13-1 record. — Johno (@Johno_A1) January 9, 2022

#Lions are burning through every trick play in that playbook. This worked to perfection. pic.twitter.com/NgD1RyuN9c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

Lions could be throwing away the top pick because they’re having fun https://t.co/ITz16OOOPO — Roundballrock22 (@roundballrock22) January 9, 2022

Just like we all expected the Lions and Jags were the best bets of NFL Week 18 — GBI (@GreatBigIdiot) January 9, 2022

Where has this Lions team been all year?! Lol — KJ (@PontiacRed_) January 9, 2022

Lions might become the new “America’s team” — Joshua Bailey (@josh_bailey42) January 9, 2022

The Packers already have the top seed in the NFC locked up, so their backups will be in for the remainder of this game.

That said, at least Campbell wants to show the fans that he wants to go out on a win.