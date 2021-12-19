NFL World Reacts To Major Potential Upset Brewing

The Arizona Cardinals are tied for the best record in the NFL. The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL. But it’s the latter team that holds the lead today.

At halftime, the Lions have the Cardinals on upset alert with a 17-0 lead. Quarterback Jared Goff has been phenomenal, throwing for 171 yards and two touchdowns with just four incompletions.

The Lions have also gotten an unexpected boost in the run game from Craig Reynolds. The journeyman running back is playing just the second game of the season but already has 59 rushing yards.

As for the Cardinals, they just haven’t been able to move the ball at all. Quarterback Kyler Murray had just 91 passing yards while the Cardinals run game was limited to 13 yards.

The football world can hardly believe what’s happening in Detroit right now:

Listen, I give my guy @kevinwildes a hard time because he’s been so incredibly & consistently wrong about the Chiefs… BUT he’s been the best in America at picking absurd upsets that actually happen. He had Lions over Cardinals! 17-0 Detroit at the half! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 19, 2021

The 1-win #Lions are really up 17-0 on the 10 win #Cardinals, who saw this coming?pic.twitter.com/9a0fKEIUM9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

So uh… the Cardinals are getting worked by the Lions. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 19, 2021

Them @lions on the @AZCardinals ass right now Boi — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 19, 2021

The Lions currently have the worst record in the NFL at 1-11-1. They're beating the Cardinals 17-0.

The Texans and Jaguars are tied for the second-worst record at 2-10. They're playing each other with the Texans up 20-10.

Major 2022 NFL draft implications today. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 19, 2021

Given that the Cardinals were 12.5-point favorites heading into today, we were all expecting them to be the ones leading the Lions 17-0.

It took a small miracle for the Detroit Lions to get their first win of the season against the Vikings a few weeks ago. That win was special enough, but holding on to win this would be downright historic.

Interestingly, a win today would knock the Lions out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While that may bug some Lions fans, the players certainly won’t care.

Wins have been hard to come by in Detroit for several years now. Let’s enjoy this one.

The game is being played on FOX.