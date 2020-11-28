NFL World Reacts To Matt Patricia Getting Fired

The Detroit Lions relieved Matt Patricia of his head coaching duties on Saturday afternoon. The team also let go of general manager Bob Quinn, signaling a complete shake-up for the organization.

Patricia’s tenure in Detroit started off poorly and only went south. He joined the Lions from Bill Belichick’s staff in New England in 2018. In his first season, the team went 6-10, but continued to get worse every year. In 2020, the Lions got off to a 4-7 start and the organization opted to part ways with Patricia and Quinn.

“The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties,” the Lions said in a statement.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach.

Here’s a look at how NFL Twitter reacted to the news of Patricia’s firing:

Bob Quinn’s best success in Detroit came with Jim Caldwell as head coach. Quinn tried to clean house to rebuild, in order to buy Matt Patricia and himself a lot of runway. One big problem: rebuilds don’t take that long in the NFL. The Fords finally realized it, and fired both. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 28, 2020

Matt Patricia had a lot of bad stuff leaked about how he treated players so it'll be interesting to see where he lands and in what position. Wouldn't be surprised to see Judge grab him if Graham left for a HC gig or could possibly end up back in New England like McDaniels. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 28, 2020

Lions have relieved HC Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn of their duties Lions EPA Per Play in 2020:

🔹 Offense – 22nd

🔹 Defense – last pic.twitter.com/6H3lPWUxg4 — PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2020

The Matt Patricia era in Detroit is over. The Lions and Bears, like Tennessee, Nebraska and Texas on the college side, just can’t find the right recipe. Coaches and players change, the results haven’t. — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) November 28, 2020

The #Lions waited an extra day to fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, then announce the move… in the fourth quarter of the Michigan game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Shame about Matt Patricia. I really liked him in the division. — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) November 28, 2020

Patricia’s record with the Lions over two and a half years was 13-29-1.

Unfortunately Patricia’s tenure in Detroit is just the latest disaster for the organization. The Lions haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t actually won a postseason game since 1991. The team continues to labor in a loaded NFC North.

With the news of Patricia’s firing, speculation has already begun about who will take over the job. Plenty of college coaches like Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell will likely get looks. Replacing Quinn will also be crucial for Detroit. Clearly, ownership realized that the problems stemmed well past Patricia, meaning that securing and entirely new leadership group will be necessary.

Meanwhile, the Lions still have to close out the 2020 season. Detroit will be in action on Sunday against the Bears.