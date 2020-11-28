The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Patricia Getting Fired

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on Sunday.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 08: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia stands on the sidelines during their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions relieved Matt Patricia of his head coaching duties on Saturday afternoon. The team also let go of general manager Bob Quinn, signaling a complete shake-up for the organization.

Patricia’s tenure in Detroit started off poorly and only went south. He joined the Lions from Bill Belichick’s staff in New England in 2018. In his first season, the team went 6-10, but continued to get worse every year. In 2020, the Lions got off to a 4-7 start and the organization opted to part ways with Patricia and Quinn.

“The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties,” the Lions said in a statement.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach.

Here’s a look at how NFL Twitter reacted to the news of Patricia’s firing:

Patricia’s record with the Lions over two and a half years was 13-29-1.

Unfortunately Patricia’s tenure in Detroit is just the latest disaster for the organization. The Lions haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t actually won a postseason game since 1991. The team continues to labor in a loaded NFC North.

With the news of Patricia’s firing, speculation has already begun about who will take over the job. Plenty of college coaches like Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell will likely get looks. Replacing Quinn will also be crucial for Detroit. Clearly, ownership realized that the problems stemmed well past Patricia, meaning that securing and entirely new leadership group will be necessary.

Meanwhile, the Lions still have to close out the 2020 season. Detroit will be in action on Sunday against the Bears.


