NFL World Reacts To Ruthless Amon-Ra St. Brown News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is rapidly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City - and not just for being a superb pass-catcher.

Speaking to the media this week, Amon-Ra threw some shade at Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. Amon-Ra said that he looked for Brown during the game because he remembered Brown being taken ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I didn’t see him in the game much," Amon-Ra said.

Lions reporter Dave Birkett pointed out that there's a good reason Amon-Ra didn't see Brown much in the game. Brown didn't have a single catch in the game and had just one snap on offense. And everyone knows that Amon-Ra is aware of that.

Lions fans absolutely loved the shade that Amon-Ra St. Brown was throwing, taking great pride in how ruthless he was:

16 wide receivers were taken in the 111 picks before the Detroit Lions stopped Amon-Ra St. Brown's fall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But unlike many of the players taken ahead of him, few receivers had as much success as St. Brown did. He had 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Right now St. Brown is on track for far better numbers in 2022. And the Lions will greatly benefit from his continued growth.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown have the best season of any second-year wide receiver this year?