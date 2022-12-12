NFL World Reacts To The Lions' Locker Room Video

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view during a New York Jets field goal in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five of their last six games.

After starting 1-6, the Lions are now 6-7 and firmly in the playoff mix in the NFC with four games remaining. A 3-1 finish might be enough to earn a Wild Card spot, and a 4-0 mark would definitely get the job done.

After yesterday's home victory over the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the Lions released a video of their postgame locker room celebration and head coach Dan Campbell's speech.

"We gotta keep going," they captioned the tweet.

If Lions fans weren't fired up already, this footage should have done the trick.

"These guys could end up 10-7 after starting out 1-6. Absolutely stunning this turnaround has been. #Lions," one fan tweeted.

"I love Dan Campbell bro… players coach," said another.

"IT FEELS DIFFERENT," added a third.

"Don’t sleep on the Lions," warned another man.

"I’m loving what’s happening for this fan base," chimed in another.

Detroit will now travel to New York to take on the 7-6 Jets in what is a pivotal game with playoff implications for both teams.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.