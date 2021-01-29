Odds Released On Where Matthew Stafford Will Play In 2021

Earlier this week the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed that they will part ways heading into the 2021 season.

Stafford still has two years left on his current contract, which means the Lions will have to find a trade partner. Immediately after the news broke, reports suggested a handful of teams called the Lions to ask about a potential trade.

Analysts connected the dots to the Indianapolis Colts, who are built to win right now. Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement, meaning the Colts are in need of a new quarterback.

While the Colts might be one of the most obvious fits, a different team is the heavy betting favorite. Bovada released odds on where Stafford will play to start the 2021 season.

According to the odds, the San Francisco 49ers are the heavy favorites.

The 49ers have current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under contract for another two seasons. However, the team could trade Jimmy G to a team like the New England Patriots.

Other teams in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes include the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Both could be just a quarterback away from making a deep playoff run.

The Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers are also on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. All of these teams will also be talking to the Houston Texans about a potential trade for Deshaun Watson.

Where will Stafford land next?