Only 2 NFL Teams Don’t Have Primetime Games In 2020

On Thursday night, the NFL officially released each team’s schedule for the 2020 regular season. Most teams received a handful of prime-time games, but there are actually two franchises that won’t have the chance to play under the bright lights.

Eight teams will have five prime-time games this year, which includes Baltimore, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New England, San Francisco and Tennessee. There are also seven teams that received seven prime-time games.

The two franchises that weren’t fortunate enough to land a prime-time game were Detroit and Washington. However, both teams will be playing on Thanksgiving.

It makes sense that Detroit and Washington aren’t in demand for next season. One team doesn’t have much of a supporting cast around its quarterback in Matthew Stafford, meanwhile the other isn’t even sure if Dwayne Haskins has what it takes to revitalize the franchise.

Here’s the full breakdown for 2020 prime-time games by team:

Amount of primetime games by team: 5: SF, KC, NE, GB, BAL, TB, DAL, LAR

4: LV, CHI, BUF, PIT, PHI, SEA, NO

3: NYG, TEN, DEN

2: ARI, LAC, CLE, NYJ, CIN, ATL, MIN

1: HOU, MIA, IND, CAR, JAX

0: WSH, DET — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 8, 2020

Cincinnati and Miami were abysmal during the 2019 season, but they received prime-time games due to their first-round picks in Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.

The schedules are subject to change as the season progresses, especially if an under-the-radar team goes on a winning streak later or there are playoff implications on the line.

Who knows, perhaps the Lions and the Redskins will play a prime-time game later this year. As of now, that won’t be the case.