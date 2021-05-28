Lions 1st Rounder Penei Sewell Reacts To Switching Positions

Coming out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Penei Sewell was one of the most hyped left tackles in recent memory. But after going No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions, he’s making the switch to right tackle – and it’s not an easy one.

Speaking to the media this week, Sewell admitted that it’s been an adjustment switching sides. He compared switching from left to right tackle to being asked to write your name at full speed with your non-dominant hand.

“It is not that easy,” Sewell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Man, it’s a whole different feel. Again, it’s like, let’s say I’m right-handed so I’ve been writing right-handed my whole life, and then one day you’re just asked to write your full name left-handed at full speed, the same speed that you write with your right hand. So yeah, it’s a little bit of an adjustment.”

But Sewell admitted that he appreciates the challenge of learning the new position. He said that it feels like he’s in high school again and he looks forward to growing into the spot.

“I love the challenge and it’s something that I’m looking forward to,” Sewell said. “It takes me back to my high school days and looking forward to grow in that position.” Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to RT "not that easy": "I love the challenge and it's something that I'm looking forward to"https://t.co/M6zOYRULoH pic.twitter.com/xHWnsqPibK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 28, 2021

The Lions currently have Taylor Decker as their left tackle, who’s pretty much been a rock for the better part of five years. That didn’t stop them from taking Sewell, in the hopes of giving their line bookend offensive tackles.

Sewell was a unanimous All-American as a sophomore in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic but was still the top tackle drafted.

Will Penei Sewell be an impact player as a rookie?