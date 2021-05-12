Penei Sewell Shares Update Ahead Of Rookie Minicamp

When the Detroit Lions take the field this weekend for rookie minicamp, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell will not be there in attendance.

Sewell, the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, will not attend rookie minicamp because he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the unfortunate news with his followers on social media.

“Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID,” Sewell announced on Twitter. “Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared!”

The timing of this positive test is just brutal for Sewell, but thankfully it sounds like he’s keeping his chin up.

Most rookies have been attending Zoom meetings with their new teams over the past week, so Sewell may not miss out on too much this weekend. However, fans definitely wanted to see the talented offensive tackle on the field with his new teammates.

Sewell has been really eager to get back out on the field. During his introductory press conference with the Lions, he told reporters that he can’t wait to “put the helmet on, the pads on and run through somebody.”

Hopefully, we’ll see Sewell on the field for OTAs later this offseason.