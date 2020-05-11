Peter King Thinks 1 NFL Team Got ‘Jobbed’ By The 2020 Schedule

The NFL officially released its 2020 schedule late last week, announcing the full 17-week slate set to begin in early September.

The league tries to make the schedule as fair as possible for all 32 teams, but it can’t be perfect, and some teams get the short end of the stick.

NBC insider Peter King named one team that got “jobbed” by the 2020 schedule release in his Football Morning In America column.

That team: Detroit Lions. The NFC North team doesn’t have many home games to start off the year and could get off to a rough start as a result.

From his column:

Who got jobbed? Detroit. Not terribly, but the Lions have one home game in September, one home game in October, three home games in November, and three home games after Dec. 1. Detroit is home one day between Sept. 13 and Halloween. Not optimal. If they start 1-5, the Lions will be playing for the draft for two months.

The Lions are coming off a brutal 2019 season, but Detroit is hoping to make a big jump in 2020.

The schedule isn’t doing them any favors, though.