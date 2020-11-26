The Spun

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Thanksgiving.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Houston Texans very much in need of a win. He did not get it.

The Lions were beaten by the Texans, 41-25, on Thanksgiving. Detroit falls to 4-7 on the season, dropping several games out of the playoff race.

ESPN is already calling for Patricia to be fired:

Progress will never come. This team — Patricia’s team — will never improve. All the Lions do under his guidance is play the bad football that was on display Thursday.

At this point there’s no reason for Patricia to return in 2021. Realistically, there’s little reason for Patricia to be Detroit’s coach next week.

It remains to be seen how Lions ownership will handle this, but they clearly weren’t impressed with the team’s performance on Thursday.

A photo of the Lions owner reacting to the Thanksgiving Day loss is going viral on social media.

When your team’s owner is reacting like that during the middle of a game, your team’s head coach probably isn’t going to be around for much longer.

The NFL world now waits on a decision by the Lions.


