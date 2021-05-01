Amon-Ra St. Brown’s spotlight was short-lived after he was drafted by the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Instead, most of the attention circulated around a picture of his dad.

St. Brown was one of the top prospects on the board entering day three of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former USC star caught 178 passes for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 career games for the Trojans.

The Lions have an immediate need at receiver, and luckily St. Brown fell right in their laps. Detroit took the explosive play-maker No. 112 overall pick on Saturday.

While St. Brown got some worthwhile attention following the Lions’ pick, so did his dad. For good reason, too. St. Brown’s dad was former two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder.

This is insane. Take a look.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's father wins the draft pick dad competition. Shut it down. Former Mr. Universe. pic.twitter.com/7JqTb5wwK3 — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 1, 2021

Amon-Ra St. Brown should have an opportunity to get plenty of playing time this upcoming season. The Detroit Lions have little depth at receiver.

The Lions lost Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and several others to free agency this off-season. They then went out and added Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and two other free-agent receivers. With a strong off-season, St. Brown should have no issue finding playing time for the Lions this upcoming season.

St. Brown already has a connection to his new quarterback in Jared Goff. They’re both former Pac-12 players, as St. Brown played for USC and Goff for Cal. We’ll see if that plays a role in their on-field connection later this year in the 2021 season.