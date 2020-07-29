The NFL already looks a lot different due to COVID-19. If you need any proof, take a look at the Detroit Lions’ locker room.

This afternoon, the Lions posted photos of their players’ changing quarters. Almost immediately, you can spot some differences.

For one, there is an empty stall in between each full locker, meaning each player gets two stalls to himself. Dividers are in place to clearly mark the territory.

Those dividers include a plexiglass shield, which you can see more clearly in the first picture.

Yesterday, the Lions shared a video detailing not just all of the changes they made to the locker room, but to their team facility as a whole.

The adjustments include making the indoor practice field a team meeting room, setting up an outdoor tent area for staff members to eat socially-distanced meals and expanding their training room.

Come inside the 🏡 of the 🦁 to see how we’ve prepared to welcome our players back for 2020 Training Camp presented by @RocketMortgage. pic.twitter.com/g90ZwA7h7t — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 28, 2020

As per NFL regulations, Detroit has also set up a designated area for players to be tested for COVID-19.

“There will be nurses doing the test, stations for five players or coaches to be tested at one time,” Lions team president Rod Wood says in the video above. “Test takes a couple of seconds. You’re on your way and the next five come in. Results come back in about 24 hours.”