The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: 3 Other Teams Made Big Offers For Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford looks onto the field during a game.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions watches the pregame activities prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade sweepstakes, landing the 33-year-old quarterback in a blockbuster deal Saturday night.

While the Rams ultimately wound up with Stafford–in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff–they were far from the only team to reach out to Detroit about its former No. 1 overall pick.

On NFL Network Sunday evening, insider Ian Rapoport reported that at least three other teams offered the Lions more than one first-round pick for Stafford. They were the Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

“Several teams had more than a first-rounder, from the Broncos to the Panthers to the Bears in the division,” Rapoport said, adding that the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers also inquired.

Rapoport says Stafford wanted to go to LA, which makes sense considering the Rams play in hospitable weather and have a roster that is ready to win now. Reportedly, he told the Lions he wouldn’t go to one team: the New England Patriots.

The other teams that Rapoport mentioned are all likely to remain in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Deshaun Watson remains the target for teams going big game hunting, though the Texans are insisting (so far) that they won’t trade the 25-year-old star.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.