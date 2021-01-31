Report: 3 Other Teams Made Big Offers For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade sweepstakes, landing the 33-year-old quarterback in a blockbuster deal Saturday night.

While the Rams ultimately wound up with Stafford–in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff–they were far from the only team to reach out to Detroit about its former No. 1 overall pick.

On NFL Network Sunday evening, insider Ian Rapoport reported that at least three other teams offered the Lions more than one first-round pick for Stafford. They were the Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

“Several teams had more than a first-rounder, from the Broncos to the Panthers to the Bears in the division,” Rapoport said, adding that the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers also inquired.

From a special edition of NFL Now: Breaking down the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade that was several weeks in the making for the #Rams and #Lions. pic.twitter.com/RYz18FqDYZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

Rapoport says Stafford wanted to go to LA, which makes sense considering the Rams play in hospitable weather and have a roster that is ready to win now. Reportedly, he told the Lions he wouldn’t go to one team: the New England Patriots.

The other teams that Rapoport mentioned are all likely to remain in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Deshaun Watson remains the target for teams going big game hunting, though the Texans are insisting (so far) that they won’t trade the 25-year-old star.