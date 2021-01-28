Report: 5 Teams ‘Likely’ To Make Big Offer For Matthew Stafford

The Matthew Stafford era for the Detroit Lions is almost over, as the former No. 1 pick is expected to be on the move this offseason via trade. In fact, teams have already reached out to the team to see what the asking price is for the star quarterback.

Most NFL insiders believe the Lions will want at least a first-round pick in return for Stafford. That would make sense considering he’s just 32 years old and continues to play at a high level.

Trade talks haven’t progressed just yet since the offseason isn’t even underway for all 32 teams, but the market for Stafford is reportedly going to be very rich.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, there are at least five teams expected to offer at least a first-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Stafford. However, he didn’t name the five teams that have the Georgia product on their radar.

Peter King says at least 5 teams will likely offer at least a first-round pick to trade for Matt Stafford. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 28, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have been linked to Stafford in the past. Both teams are in desperate need of an upgrade at quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Stafford “has his eyes on” the Colts as a landing spot. He would be a great fit in Frank Reich’s offense.

John Clayton of the Washington Post believes the Washington Football Team could be a dark-horse contender to acquire Stafford this offseason.

All signs point to Stafford suiting up for a different franchise next season, but right now it’s unclear which team will emerge as the winner of these sweepstakes.