Report: D'Andre Swift's Status For Cowboys Game Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries for the past few weeks.

Unfortunately for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he'll probably need to wait a bit longer to get his versatile playmaker back on the field.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the expectation in Detroit is that Swift won't play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fowler said Swift needs "another week to heal." If that's the case, he should be good to go on Oct. 30 against the Miami Dolphins.

Swift has 27 carries for 231 yards and a score this season. He also has eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jamaal Williams has filled in admirably for Swift this year, rushing for 332 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries.

The Lions will officially announce Swift's status a few hours before kickoff.

The Cowboys-Lions game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.