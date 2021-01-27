Report: Favorite Emerges For A Matthew Stafford Trade

Last week a report revealed Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions reportedly agreed to part ways heading into the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, teams are already calling the Lions about a potential trade. Several teams around the league should be interested in Stafford, such as the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

According to a new report, the latter might have the best shot at Stafford. Grant Cohn of SI.com reported the 49ers have the “inside edge” in a potential trade for Stafford.

“The source did not say what the 49ers would have to give the Lions to get Stafford, although it’s presumed the 49ers would have to trade at least their first-round pick this year,” Cohn reported.

The report also notes that it is unclear if the 49ers would be Stafford’s top choice.

San Francisco might give Stafford his best chance to win a Super Bowl. The 49ers made the Super Bowl just two seasons ago before a series of nasty injuries derailed their 2020 season.

While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has played well over the past few seasons, Stafford would be a step up.

Other teams that could have interest in Stafford are the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers – if Ben Roethlisberger decides to retire.

Stafford will be highly coveted on the open market. Where will he play next?