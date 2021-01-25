The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Here’s Why Matthew Stafford Wants Out Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford looks onto the field during a game.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions watches the pregame activities prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford most likely would’ve stuck it out with the Detroit Lions, but on just one condition, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport revealed on Monday Stafford’s main cause of frustration was the Lions’ coaching changes this off-season. Had Detroit found a way to keep former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the veteran quarterback likely would have stayed put.

Instead, the Lions got rid of their entire coaching staff and brought it Dan Campbell. Campbell, meanwhile, went out and hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. Lynn is a quality offensive coordinator, but his scheme doesn’t exactly fit Stafford’s abilities.

The Lions and Stafford are moving from each other as the two sides seek out a trade for the veteran quarterback in coming weeks.

This isn’t all too surprising. Coach continuity plays a major role in a quarterback’s commitment to an organization. Instead, the Lions went in a different direction and now Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit.

The Lions have plenty of options to consider here in the next few months. The asking price for Stafford is reportedly high, and will involved high picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit may look to acquire a new quarterback through the draft or through a trade.

Trading Stafford will be the first step for the Lions’ new coaching staff as they attempt a rebuild in Detroit. The organization’s return for Stafford will likely dictate the program’s trajectory in the coming years.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.