Report: Here’s Why Matthew Stafford Wants Out Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford most likely would’ve stuck it out with the Detroit Lions, but on just one condition, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport revealed on Monday Stafford’s main cause of frustration was the Lions’ coaching changes this off-season. Had Detroit found a way to keep former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the veteran quarterback likely would have stayed put.

Instead, the Lions got rid of their entire coaching staff and brought it Dan Campbell. Campbell, meanwhile, went out and hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. Lynn is a quality offensive coordinator, but his scheme doesn’t exactly fit Stafford’s abilities.

The Lions and Stafford are moving from each other as the two sides seek out a trade for the veteran quarterback in coming weeks.

From NFL Now: Had the #Lions kept OC Darrell Bevell, QB Matthew Stafford likely would have wanted to stay. Instead, Bevell moves on to the #Jaguars and Stafford moves on to … ? pic.twitter.com/hGcYVFLZ0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2021

This isn’t all too surprising. Coach continuity plays a major role in a quarterback’s commitment to an organization. Instead, the Lions went in a different direction and now Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit.

The Lions have plenty of options to consider here in the next few months. The asking price for Stafford is reportedly high, and will involved high picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit may look to acquire a new quarterback through the draft or through a trade.

Trading Stafford will be the first step for the Lions’ new coaching staff as they attempt a rebuild in Detroit. The organization’s return for Stafford will likely dictate the program’s trajectory in the coming years.