Report: Matthew Stafford Ruled Out Just 1 Trade Destination

There were several teams in the market for Matthew Stafford before the Rams ultimately acquired him in a trade, but reportedly there was only one place Stafford didn’t want to go.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, the veteran quarterback was open to being dealt anywhere but New England. Because the Patriots are still looking for a viable replacement for Tom Brady, New England was speculated to be a team interested in Stafford.

If Stafford did nix a potential trade to the Patriots, it makes sense for a couple of reasons. First of all, he just finished playing for Matt Patricia, a Bill Belichick disciple who didn’t even last three full seasons with the Lions before getting fired.

Patricia is now back on staff with the Patriots, so perhaps Stafford didn’t want to reunite with him and play for Patricia’s mentor. Additionally, there are personnel reasons why Stafford might have preferred to avoid New England.

“Stafford will be 33. The Patriots are rebuilding,” Curran wrote. “They have no tight ends or wide receivers to get enthused about playing with. They play outdoors in nasty Northeast weather and for Stafford, who’s played indoors his entire career, the prospect of playing the majority of his games outdoors and in crap weather probably wasn’t enticing.”

SOURCE: Stafford told Lions he’s take a trade anywhere but New England https://t.co/WtW32wolod — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 31, 2021

Ultimately, Stafford wound up being sent to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

The deal will be made official when the new league year begins on March 17.