Report: NFL Head Coach Might Be One-And-Done

It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played.

According to Pro Football Network, there are strong indicators that Detroit Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell is on the hot seat. The Lions suffered a 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday, their worst loss of the season and first game in which they weren’t competitive.

Campbell took responsibility for the loss afterwards. But Pro Football Network reported that Campbell’s postgame message isn’t what he’s saying in the locker room.

The Lions head coach is allegedly “blaming the players for everything” in private. He reportedly lacks consistency in his message, which could cause him to lose the locker room in the end.

The #Lions are coming off a 44-6 loss and Dan Campbell may be one-and-done for the team. PFN Insider @AdamHBeasley provided this. Privately, one plugged-in league source tells Pro Football Network, “he is blaming the players for everything.”https://t.co/cyp3kyHxv0 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 1, 2021

Dan Campbell was hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions following a solid stint as assistant head coach to the New Orleans Saint. But the man made headlines from Day 1 with a viral press conference that seems to change the energy in the organization.

Unfortunately, Campbell’s tenure is off to a rough start. Heartbreaking close losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings have sandwiched some otherwise terrible performances.

The Lions currently have the NFL’s worst defense and an offense that ranks near the bottom. Worst of all, they’re 0-8 and the NFL’s only remaining winless team.

Is Dan Campbell going to be one-and-done this year?