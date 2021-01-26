Report: The Matthew Stafford Sweepstakes Are Underway

The Matthew Stafford sweepstakes are already off and running as the Lions starting fielding calls for the veteran quarterback on Tuesday, according to a report.

Stafford expressed to the Lions’ organization last week his desire to be traded this off-season. Detroit has obliged. The organization will find a trade partner for him, and a deal could be made sooner than expected.

The Lions started taking phone calls from teams interested in Stafford on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The phone calls have been centered around the asking price to acquire the veteran quarterback.

“Teams already are reaching out to the Detroit Lions to initiate trade talks and figure out what it would take to acquire QB Matthew Stafford, per sources,” Schefty tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Most speculate it will take at least a first- and third-round pick in this year’s draft to land Stafford in a trade. But with so many teams reportedly in the mix, an all-out bidding war could commence to land the talented veteran.

Things could heat up rather quickly here. Plenty of teams have interest in trading for Matthew Stafford. A few teams have emerged as the most-likely landing spots.

At the moment, Indianapolis and San Francisco are probable suitors. The Colts just lost lost Philip Rivers to retirement and the Niners want to upgrade their current quarterback situation.

Other teams like Denver and New England could also get involved. Neither will be Super Bowl bound with Stafford at quarterback, but he’d be an obvious improvement for both team’s current quarterback situations.

Trade talks for the 32-year-old Stafford are already underway as the Lions continue taking calls from interested parties.