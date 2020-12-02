The Detroit Lions need a new head coach, and San Francisco 49ers defensive back has an intriguing suggestion.

The Lions parted ways with Matt Patricia last week. Frankly, it’s been a long time coming. He spent just three years with the organization, going 13-29 in that span. The Lions are now in the market for a new head coach.

There’s going to be several intriguing candidates for Detroit’s head position, but one name stands out among the rest: Robert Salah. The 49ers defensive coordinator has been one of the best in the game these past two seasons, working wonders with the San Francisco defense.

Richard Sherman believes it’s about time Saleh gets a crack at being a head coach. Saleh and the Lions could be a match made in heaven.

“He has to get the Detroit job,” Sherman told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, via Clutch Points. “Homegrown. He’s a great leader of men. And he’s not stubborn. He doesn’t just think he has all the answers. He comes up with a great plan and evolves it with his players. He’s a great human being. Makes you want to fight for him.”

Robert Saleh has been a critical piece in the 49ers’ turnaround these past few years. San Francisco’s defense, meanwhile, has benefited from Saleh’s scheme and culture implementation.

The Lions need a quick-culture change, and Saleh could be the man for the job. It wouldn’t be a flashy hire, and fans may be upset, but he’s qualified for the position.

At this point, any current candidate would be better than Matt Patricia. It’s highly likely Saleh ends up being one of those candidates.