Former NFL All-Pro Defender Roger Brown Has Passed Away

Former defensive lineman Roger Brown, a famed member of the “Fearsome Foursomes” for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960’s, passed away at the age of 84 early Friday morning.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Through his 10-year NFL career from 1960-69 (seven seasons with Detroit, three with Los Angeles), Brown logged 78 sacks, six Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections. Despite these impressive figures, the superstar defensive tackle was never inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, he was never a finalist or even a semifinalist to get his name in Canton.

While this is no doubt an all-time snub from the Hall, Brown’s football legend will still live on forever.

In 1962, the 6-foot-5, 300 lbs tackle gave one of the most memorable performances in Thanksgiving Day history — notching seven sacks on Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr (including one for a safety) in what would become known as the “Thanksgiving Day Massacre.” Together, the Lions’ “Fearsome Foursome” of Sam Williams, Alex Karras and Darris McCord and Brown logged 11 sacks.

Later in his career, Brown was traded to the Rams where he joined another “Fearsome Foursome” featuring Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy. In his final season before retiring, the legendary DT logged five sacks on the way out.

In his retirement, the Virginia native opened Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in downtown Portsmouth.

While he never got his induction in the NFL Hall of Fame, Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 for his outstanding career with Maryland State.

Our thoughts are with the Brown family through this difficult time.

