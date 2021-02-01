The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sean McVay Sends Clear Message After Matthew Stafford Trade

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Who “won” the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade?

In the minds of some, it is the Detroit Lions. The NFC North franchise landed Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round selection in exchange for Stafford.

“The Rams’ acquisition of Stafford came at an expensive opportunity cost. The Lions didn’t want Stafford, got their intended high picks for the long term and a decent QB option for the short term. The Rams can win only so many more games with Stafford, while the Lions can have pride for “winning” the trade,” writes Sporting News, which gave the Lions an “A” for the trade.

Sean McVay isn’t concerned with who “won” the trade, though.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach sent a clear message following the trade. He’s concerned with one thing: winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s not about winning the trade. It’s about winning the Super Bowl,” McVay said, per NBC Sports insider Peter King.

That’s probably the right mindset to have.

If the Rams believe that Stafford gives them a better chance to win the Super Bowl, then who cares who “won” or “lost” the blockbuster trade in a vacuum.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.