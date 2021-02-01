Sean McVay Sends Clear Message After Matthew Stafford Trade

Who “won” the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade?

In the minds of some, it is the Detroit Lions. The NFC North franchise landed Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round selection in exchange for Stafford.

“The Rams’ acquisition of Stafford came at an expensive opportunity cost. The Lions didn’t want Stafford, got their intended high picks for the long term and a decent QB option for the short term. The Rams can win only so many more games with Stafford, while the Lions can have pride for “winning” the trade,” writes Sporting News, which gave the Lions an “A” for the trade.

Sean McVay isn’t concerned with who “won” the trade, though.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach sent a clear message following the trade. He’s concerned with one thing: winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s not about winning the trade. It’s about winning the Super Bowl,” McVay said, per NBC Sports insider Peter King.

Football Morning In America column is up. It covers: 🏈 Big SBLV matchup isn't Brady v. Mahomes

🏈 It's Buc D v. Chief O; Bowles, Bieniemy on big stage

🏈 Goff's a Lion. Staff's a Ram. I have insight

🏈 Latest on Deshaun Watson

🏈 Preseason pick reviewhttps://t.co/6QjAl9s16s pic.twitter.com/s1RqHbNs8P — Peter King (@peter_king) February 1, 2021

That’s probably the right mindset to have.

If the Rams believe that Stafford gives them a better chance to win the Super Bowl, then who cares who “won” or “lost” the blockbuster trade in a vacuum.